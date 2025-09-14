Major WWE star claims they’re 6 days away from becoming champion

A popular WWE Superstar claimed that they will win a major championship in six days. The star is set to compete in a title match on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Wrestlepalooza.
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Izzy Dame and Tatum Paxley at NXT Homecoming. SmackDown's Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre will challenge the winner of that match on the blue brand.
Earlier today, Chelsea Green took to X/Twitter to claim that she was only six days away from winning the Women's Tag Team Championship. She also pointed out that it would be her third time winning the title.
"6 days until I become a 3x tag champ 🫡 @WWE #SmackDown," she wrote.
WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!
You can check out the X/Twitter post below:
Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre's previous WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match was canceled
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were scheduled to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Secret Hervice on the August 29 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Lyon, France. However, hours before the show, Nick Aldis revealed that Chelsea Green would replace Piper Niven, as the latter would be absent from the show.
However, the title match never got underway, as Green and Fyre blindsided the champions during their entrance. Unfortunately, The Queen got injured during the assault, and the title match had to be called off.
As an alternative to the championship bout, Chelsea Green locked horns with Alexa Bliss in a one-on-one contest. The two stars went back and forth before Little Miss Bliss rolled up her opponent to secure the win.
After losing the match, The Hot Mess combined with her stablemate, Alba Fyre, to attack Alexa Bliss. Witnessing her tag team partner in trouble, Charlotte Flair limped her way to the squared circle in an attempt to make the save. However, The Green Regime took her out as well.
Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre would be looking to finally get the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in a title match on SmackDown. The duo will be closely monitoring the championship match between Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss and The Culling at NXT Homecoming.