Major WWE star claims they’re 6 days away from becoming champion

A popular WWE Superstar claimed that they will win a major championship in six days. The star is set to compete in a title match on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Izzy Dame and Tatum Paxley at NXT Homecoming. SmackDown's Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre will challenge the winner of that match on the blue brand.

Earlier today, Chelsea Green took to X/Twitter to claim that she was only six days away from winning the Women's Tag Team Championship. She also pointed out that it would be her third time winning the title.

Ad

Trending

"6 days until I become a 3x tag champ 🫡 @WWE #SmackDown," she wrote.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen 6 days until I become a 3x tag champ 🫡 @WWE #SmackDown

Ad

Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre's previous WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match was canceled

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were scheduled to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Secret Hervice on the August 29 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Lyon, France. However, hours before the show, Nick Aldis revealed that Chelsea Green would replace Piper Niven, as the latter would be absent from the show.

Ad

However, the title match never got underway, as Green and Fyre blindsided the champions during their entrance. Unfortunately, The Queen got injured during the assault, and the title match had to be called off.

As an alternative to the championship bout, Chelsea Green locked horns with Alexa Bliss in a one-on-one contest. The two stars went back and forth before Little Miss Bliss rolled up her opponent to secure the win.

Ad

After losing the match, The Hot Mess combined with her stablemate, Alba Fyre, to attack Alexa Bliss. Witnessing her tag team partner in trouble, Charlotte Flair limped her way to the squared circle in an attempt to make the save. However, The Green Regime took her out as well.

Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre would be looking to finally get the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in a title match on SmackDown. The duo will be closely monitoring the championship match between Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss and The Culling at NXT Homecoming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More