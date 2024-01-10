Major WWE star could be Cody Rhodes' first challenger if The American Nightmare dethrones Roman Reigns, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Randy Orton could be Cody Rhodes' first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship if the latter dethrones Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare still desires to finish his story and win Reigns' title despite losing to The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. He declared himself in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, hoping to win for the second consecutive time and earn another shot at the championship at WrestleMania 40. However, his chances currently seem in jeopardy after The Rock returned on RAW last week to tease going after his cousin, Reigns.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE and TNA star Matt Morgan claimed the company's creative must let Rhodes finish his story. Meanwhile, he suggested that Randy Orton could become The American Nightmare's first challenger for the title if he dethrones Reigns.

"I think Orton-Cody happens after Cody's won the title. I think that's his first opponent. And that'd be a hell of a six-month or three-month run if they did, you know, because they can stretch it out because of the history they do have," he said. [22:25 - 22:35]

Morgan also said during the podcast that WWE not letting Cody Rhodes finish his story would have serious consequences for the company.

Matt Morgan suggested Roman Reigns compete twice at WWE WrestleMania 40

During the same episode of Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan discussed the possible scenarios for Roman Reigns after The Rock's return. He suggested The Tribal Chief compete twice at WrestleMania 40.

The veteran superstar proposed that Reigns face The Rock on night one before losing his title to Rhodes on night two.

"I do think somehow Cody gets this done at WrestleMania. I don't know if it's night one, night two, and no it's not gonna be for Seth Rollins' title either. I do believe it will be Roman's title. I think Roman beats Rock night one. And I think Cody wrestles Roman at night two and beats him," he said.

It remains to be seen who Roman Reigns will face at WrestleMania 40 and whether he will be able to hold onto his Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here