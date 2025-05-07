Major WWE star has hilarious reaction to Triple H's controversial statue

A major WWE Superstar had a hilarious reaction to seeing Triple H's statue for the first time. The Game was inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

R-Truth was the guest on a recent episode of the INSIGHT podcast with Chris Van Vliet, and he was shown a photo of the controversial statue. The former champion hilariously roasted the eyes on the statue by claiming they looked sinister, and you can check out his comments in the Instagram video below.

"Oh. That looks sinister as hell, right? I'm saying it looks, whoa. I don't know who is who. Yeah, they've done something to him, some trickery with his eyes, man," he said.

R-Truth has not competed in a match on WWE television since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 18 edition of SmackDown.

Vince Russo blames Triple H for recent WWE releases

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that Triple H was to blame for the company's latest wave of releases.

The promotion released several big names following WrestleMania 41, including Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and Cora Jade. Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that The King of Kings did not understand how to get stars over with the crowd.

He suggested that Roxanne Perez and Giulia were not going to get over on the main roster with how they were being booked and noted that they might wind up getting released down the line.

"The fact that he's [Triple H] throwing them right there in a match; the fact that he's throwing Rusev right there in a match shows me he knows how to get nobody over, bro. Nobody gets over on his dime, nobody. You're gonna sit there and tell me Roxanne Perez and Giulia are gonna get over? Are you kidding me? I'm looking at these two girls right now. They're never gonna get over. Can you not see that? They're gonna get their pink slip in six months," he said. [From 18:38 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Triple H currently serves as the company's Chief Content Officer. It will be interesting to see if the 55-year-old has any surprises in store for fans at WWE Backlash this Saturday night.

