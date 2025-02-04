Major WWE star hints at "bad karma" tonight on RAW

A major WWE Superstar shared a cryptic video ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The upcoming edition of the red brand will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Karrion Kross shared a short clip on Instagram today. In the cryptic video, the leader of The Final Testament and his wife Scarlett stated that the air was heavy with "bad karma" ahead of the show. Kross added that tonight was going to be fun, and you can check it out in his Instagram post below.

"Tonight is going to be fun," said Kross.

Adam Pearce announced two massive matches for tonight's show earlier today. The RAW General Manager shared that there would be two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. CM Punk will be squaring off against Sami Zayn, and IYO SKY will battle Liv Morgan tonight on RAW. Royal Rumble winners Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso are also scheduled to appear during this week's edition of the red brand.

Karrion Kross reacts to WWE star's actions at Royal Rumble 2025

RAW Superstar Karrion Kross has seemingly given up on Sami Zayn after trying to convince him to turn his back on his 'friends.'

Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble in a Ladder Match. The American Nightmare hit Owens with an Alabama Slam through a ladder at the PLE and Zayn came down to the ringside area to check on both stars.

Karrion Kross responded to a wrestling fan following Royal Rumble and noted that Zayn was eliminated by his "family member" Jey Uso over the weekend. The veteran added that he tried to help the former Intercontinental Champion and he would have won the match if he listened.

"He was brutally beaten in front of his family in Montreal by the guy and he decides to help him up in the Rumble, leading to him getting eliminated by his relative. I tried to help. 🤷‍♂️ He could [have] won the whole thing," he wrote.

Karrion Kross has never won a title during his time on the main roster but is a former NXT Champion. It will be interesting to see what the 39-year-old has planned for tonight's stacked episode of RAW.

