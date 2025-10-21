Major WWE star injured on SmackDown; to address situation on NXT

A popular WWE Superstar is set to address their injury situation tonight on NXT. The star in question competed in a title match this past Friday night on SmackDown.Sol Ruca and Zaria challenged Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the Women's Tag Team Championships on the blue brand but came up short in the match. Ahead of tonight's episode of NXT, Sol Ruca shared a video stating that she would be addressing the WWE Universe tonight on NXT.&quot;Well, guys, due to some recent occurrences, I need to address the NXT Universe. So, I will see you guys tonight in the ring on NXT,&quot; she said.Cory Hays of BodySlam then shared a video of NXT GM Ava announcing that she will also be in the ring with Ruca for her announcement tonight. In the preview for tonight's episode of NXT on WWE's official website, it is noted that the WWE Women's Speed Champion will be addressing an injury she suffered on SmackDown during tonight's show.Vince Russo criticizes WWE's presentation of Sol Ruca and ZariaWrestling legend Vince Russo took the company to task following this week's episode of SmackDown for how they presented Zaria and Sol Ruca.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo pointed out that the company didn't bother to show their names during a backstage segment this past Friday night. He stated that many fans do not know who they are yet, and it was a blunder by the company's production team.&quot;I had a laugh too. Maybe it was their third week, but they had those new girls on the show that came from NXT. And already there was no lower third. Can you tell me who they were? Here's what I wrote down - new girls. So the third week, they're on TV and we're supposed to know. No lower third? You guys are horrible, absolutely horrible. I don't know those girls' names, and I just watched the show,&quot; he said.Cory @Cory_Hays407LINKThe official preview for #WWENXT states that Sol Ruca will provide an update on an injury that she suffered on #SmackDownIt will be fascinating to see what Sol Ruca has to say during tonight's episode of NXT.