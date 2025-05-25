Major WWE star makes fun of Jade Cargill's new look

A popular WWE Superstar sent a harsh message to Jade Cargill today on social media. Cargill picked up an impressive victory at WrestleMania 41 last month.

Ad

Naomi brutally attacked Cargill in November 2024, and the former AEW star missed several months of action before returning for revenge at Elimination Chamber 2025. The 32-year-old defeated the real-life Bloodline member in a singles match at WrestleMania 41.

The 37-year-old took to social media today to make fun of Jade Cargill's new look. The Glow claimed it was ridiculous to wear a dollar on her outfit when she wasn't worth one. You can check out the veteran's insult in the post below.

Ad

Trending

"Wearing a dollar and not even being worth a dollar is ridiculous ⚠️😂🙄," she wrote.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nia Jax defeated Cargill on the May 9 edition of WWE SmackDown after Naomi interfered in the match. Jax became the number one contender for the WWE Women's Championship due to the victory, but lost her title match against Tiffany Stratton on the May 16 episode of the blue brand.

Major WWE star comments on being accused of attacking Jade Cargill

Liv Morgan recently discussed being accused of being responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill last year.

Ad

The 30-year-old was a suspect during the company's investigation of the attack, but eventually Naomi was revealed to be the culprit. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Morgan noted that she was wrongfully accused. The Women's Tag Team Champion claimed that she would have admitted it if she were responsible.

"We established that I didn't do it. I was framed for weeks. It was Naomi. No [not suspicious], that's what happens when you do something wrong. You admit to doing something wrong. There's nothing juicy about it. I was at the scene of the crime, but I was innocent. Have you ever known me to do something terrible and not take full credit for it?" [14:58 – 15:31]

Ad

You can check out Liv Morgan's comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill and Naomi brawled during the WWE Women's Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax earlier this month. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More