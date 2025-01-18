Major WWE star opens up about real-life issues with CM Punk

A major WWE Superstar recently opened up about his real-life issues with CM Punk. The Second City Saint has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match next month.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Drew McIntyre discussed the issues he had with the former AEW World Champion. McIntyre and Punk were involved in a lengthy rivalry last year that culminated in a Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood 2024. McIntyre noted that Punk likely didn't list him as a dream opponent because he knows that he was a terrible person in the past.

"Yeah, weird. It’s almost as if there’s a guy that was around him all this time when he was a terrible person who might have stories," he said.

McIntyre praised Triple H and the creative team for making his rivalry with CM Punk memorable. He also noted that despite the issues he has with Punk, they can create magic while in a rivalry against each other.

"As much as we have certain feelings towards each other, we both are aware we’ve got certain magic with each other. It’s a tale as old as time. The more people have a genuine disdain for each other, people can truly feel it. And if you’re actually good at your job, like we are, it does create magic. And the whole process was magic, and the cell itself was a match that we talked about forever," he added. [H/T: Daily Mail]

CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of WWE RAW's premiere on Netflix. The Visionary and McIntyre interrupted Punk last week on the red brand to reveal that they would also be entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match next month.

WWE legend suggests the rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins is not over

Eric Bischoff recently suggested that the rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins had not ended.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bischoff claimed that the match between Rollins and Punk was "okay" earlier this month. The legend then suggested that the rivalry would continue following their clash on RAW's Netflix premiere.

"I don't think Seth and Punk are done by any stretch." [From 2:29 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Bischoff's comments:

The 46-year-old has made it known that he wants to capture a championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for CM Punk in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

