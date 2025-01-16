WWE veteran teases major twist in CM Punk and Seth Rollins' rivalry; claims their first encounter was "okay" (Exclusive) 

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently broke down the action between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The two stars faced off on the Netflix premiere of RAW.

Emotions were running high as Punk and Rollins squared off during the main event of RAW last week. Years of bad blood between the two stars culminated in a highly personal battle on RAW's Netflix premiere. The two men went to war with each other and finally, the Straightedge Star came out as the victor after hitting his opponent with two GTSs.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bischoff mentioned that CM Punk and Seth Rollins put on a great show. However, the veteran was not blown away by the matchup. He felt the opening match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa had more drama and storytelling impact because of the higher stakes involved.

"The Punk match with Seth I thought was okay. I wasn't disappointed but it didn't blow me away like the first match did. Just in terms of the emotion in the story, that's all I pay attention to, the overall emotion of the story. Overall, I thought it was a really great show and an amazing experience."

Bischoff felt CM Punk and Seth Rollins were still not done and would eventually meet again in the future.

"I don't think Seth and Punk are done by any stretch." [From 2:29 onwards]

CM Punk and Seth Rollins once again came face to face this week on RAW. The Visionary announced himself for the Royal Rumble match shortly after Punk stated that he was participating in the match.

Later, Drew McIntyre also appeared and announced that he would be entering Royal Rumble 2025.

