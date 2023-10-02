Major WWE star reacts to Edge suddenly debuting in AEW; has unique reaction

Edge has made his debut in AEW, and the WWE and wrestling world is in utter shock. A top WWE superstar has not reacted to the star's debut in the company, but has done so in the most indirect way possible, not even mentioning what The Rated-R Superstar just accomplished. Sami Zayn has spoken out about the former WWE star's arrival in the company.

The Rated-R Superstar arrived in AEW to make the save as Sting and Darby Allin were being beaten down by Christian, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. His arrival saved Sting from the Con-Chair-To. Now it remains to be seen what he does next, and if this ignites a rivalry with his real-life best friend.

The fact was that Zayn didn't speak about Edge's debut at all. Instead, he just reposted an old tweet of his, saying that it might be the perfect time to bump it. The post in question was Zayn previously announcing that the tights and ring jacket that Edge had worn on his final Toronto event - a match that turned out to be his final for WWE - was up for auction.

This was also the first time ever that his gear had been made available for auction.

Zayn still has not shared his thoughts about The Rated-R Superstar appearing in AEW, but took the perfect opportunity for the occasion. The proceeds from the auction will be going to his 'Sami For Syria' charity.

