Major WWE star to return to singles action on RAW after 70 days

A popular WWE Superstar is set to return to in-ring competition on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The star has not wrestled a match on the red brand in over two months.

American Made is currently involved in a heated rivalry with LWO. The friction between the two factions played a significant role in Chad Gable seeking help from a mysterious figure to solve his 'Luchador Problem.' The 39-year-old has yet to wrestle his first match after his trip to Mexico.

Earlier today, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced a bunch of matches and segments for the show slated for Glasgow, Scotland. One of the bouts will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Dragon Lee. The former Alpha Academy leader has lost twice to the Luchador, including a match for the WWE Speed Championship.

Check out Adam Pearce's announcement video below:

Master Gable has not competed in a televised match since the Men's Royal Rumble Match. His last in-ring appearance was even further back on the January 13 episode of RAW. The former NXT Tag Team Champion lost to Penta in the latter's debut match in the wrestling promotion.

Two major championship matches are set for WWE RAW

The March 23 edition of Monday Night RAW will feature two championship bouts. Bron Breakker, who defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor last week, will be in action this Monday as well. In a highly anticipated match, he will defend his title against Penta. The latter expressed his desire to go after the prestigious title following his win over Ludwig Kaiser last week.

Elsewhere on the card, Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. The Judgment Day member defeated Bayley on the March 10 edition of RAW to become the Number 1 Contender for the title.

In addition to the high-stakes matches, John Cena and Cody Rhodes will once again be under the same roof tomorrow night. The two stars are likely to have another face-off on the show.

