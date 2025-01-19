Major WWE star's 21-year streak continued on SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jan 19, 2025 21:08 GMT
SmackDown aired live from the SAP Center in San Jose this past Friday. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A wrestling legend extended his impressive streak this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The star in question also announced that he would be entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match to add to the already star-studded list thus far.

Rey Mysterio made an appearance on SmackDown in his hometown of San Jose, California, and Aalyah Mysterio was spotted in the crowd during the show. Kevin Owens interrupted the LWO member's promo, and it led to a singles match later that night. The Prizefighter picked up the victory and tried to attack Mysterio after the bout. Cody Rhodes made the save and Owens retreated through the crowd.

As pointed out by Wrestling Stats & Info on X (fka Twitter), Mysterio has now competed in a WWE match in 21 different calendar years.

"Though he came up short against @FightOwensFight, @reymysterio's appearance on #SmackDown was his first match of 2025. That means Mysterio has now competed in @WWE in 21 different calendar years; 2002-2014, and 2018-2025. (His #WCW debut was in June of 1996.)." stated the post.

You can check out the post below:

Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio had never faced each other in a singles match before squaring off on SmackDown last week.

Rey Mysterio pitches interesting WWE retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently pitched an interesting retirement match against his son.

Dominik Mysterio is currently a member of The Judgment Day on RAW and is aligned with former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the legend suggested that his final bout could be a Hair vs. Mask Match against Dirty Dom.

"That is a very good question, and [a] very hard one as well," Rey Mysterio said. "I don't think I have an opponent in mind, but if I had to put all my marbles on the line, I wouldn't mind betting my mask against something big, something worth me winning for the very last time. I don't know who that is. I mean, would Dom put his hair on the line? Mask versus hair? Why not? Yeah, that might be a great option." [2:44 – 3:21]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

youtube-cover

Rey Mysterio has had a remarkable career as a WWE Superstar so far and was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Only time will tell if the 50-year-old can win the Men's Royal Rumble Match on February 1.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
