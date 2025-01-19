WWE fans believe Aalyah Mysterio gave away subtle clue on SmackDown

The WWE Universe believes Aalyah Mysterio gave away a subtle clue this past Friday night on SmackDown. Her father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, was in action against a major star on the blue brand.

Kevin Owens interrupted Rey Mysterio's promo on SmackDown after the legend announced that he would be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match. This led to a singles match between the two stars. During the bout, The Prizefighter beat down Mysterio in front of his daughter, who was in the front row.

However, Aalyah Mysterio had a smile on her face during Owens' attack on her father, and some fans believe that it could have been a clue that she will be returning to television as a heel in the future. You can check out some of the reactions from the WWE Universe in the image below.

Wrestling fans react to Aalyah Mysterio appearing on SmackDown this past Friday night.

Kevin Owens defeated Mysterio on SmackDown and attempted to hit him with a Piledriver after the match. However, Cody Rhodes rushed the ring to make the save and Owens retreated through the crowd.

The American Nightmare will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens in a Ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025 next month.

WWE analyst suggests recently debuted star could retire Rey Mysterio

Wrestling veteran Sam Roberts recently pitched the idea of Pentagon Jr. (Penta) retiring Rey Mysterio down the line.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts discussed Penta's debut on WWE RAW last week and suggested that the former AEW star could retire Mysterio in the future. The analyst noted that Penta would benefit a lot from a victory over Mysterio.

"Like, if Rey is theoretically gonna have a last match anytime soon. And maybe he's not. I'm not hoping that Rey has a last match anytime soon. But a match between Penta and Rey Mysterio, I mean, it just feels like a torch passing. [...] At this point, it's almost like why not now that we've used that power for Dominik Mysterio, and there is still a lot of power left, Penta is the next to receive the benefit of that. And I think that could be really really effective," Roberts added. [From 07:41 to 09:40]

You can check out the video below:

Rey Mysterio recently suggested an interesting retirement match against Dominik Mysterio. Only time will tell when the 50-year-old will retire from the ring.

