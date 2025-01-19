WWE RAW Superstar, not Dominik Mysterio, retiring 50-year-old Rey Mysterio is possible, says analyst

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio turned 50 last month. An analyst for the Stamford-based promotion recently suggested The Master of the 619 could face a RAW Superstar in his final match before hanging up his boots.

Mysterio is arguably the greatest luchador in WWE history. Last Monday on RAW, another lucha icon debuted as Penta defeated Chad Gable in his first match in the Stamford-based company. After the fight, The Master of the 619 praised the newly signed star, stating that he had known him for a long time and had always envisioned him in WWE. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts discussed whether the two luchadors could eventually cross paths.

The 41-year-old pointed out that the Hall of Famer may not continue wrestling for long. Hence, he suggested The Master of the 619 could go head-to-head against Penta in his final match to pass the torch to the latter.

"It was real interesting, and nothing is by accident, that he was clearly over commentary positioned as maybe the second-best luchador, they said, on the planet only next to Rey Mysterio. [It'd] be very interesting if we get to a place where we wanna settle that. Rey Mysterio has, I don't think made any secret that he's got a lot more years behind him than he does in front of him. Rey said a couple of years ago that Dominik's career was very important to him and that part of his current WWE run was to put Dominik on a road to success. And I would say that the road to success that Dominik is on has now been paved. It's good to go," he said.

The RAW Talk host pointed out that considering Dominik does not seem in need of Rey's help anymore, and also since he has already shared the ring with his legendary father several times, Penta may be the one who would benefit from getting the rub from Mysterio.

"Like, if Rey is theoretically gonna have a last match anytime soon. And maybe he's not. I'm not hoping that Rey has a last match anytime soon. But a match between Penta and Rey Mysterio, I mean, it just feels like a torch passing. [...] At this point, it's almost like why not now that we've used that power for Dominik Mysterio, and there is still a lot of power left, Penta is the next to receive the benefit of that. And I think that could be really really effective," Roberts added. [7:41 - 9:40]

Check out Roberts' comments in the video below:

When does Rey Mysterio plan to retire from WWE?

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight last year, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio discussed his retirement plans. He pointed out that he might want to wrestle for another two or three years.

The Master of the 619 added that he wanted to be able to still move around freely when he was 55 or 56:

"I don't until it's being brought up and when my wife brings that up, that's when I pause. I don't know if I want to do it another two years, three years. I kind of listen to my body and my mindset, because my body's been feeling great. And with all the benefits that I get from doing like the cold plunge and the sauna. Overall, my mind has to be in the right place, so that's probably the hardest thing for me. Because sometimes the age factor comes into mind and not in the moment, but thinking ahead like I want to be able to still move around and walk at 55 or 56. Is my body going to feel the same?" [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

Last Friday, Mysterio squared off with Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown. He also announced that he would compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. It will be interesting to see how long the Hall of Famer continues to perform inside the squared circle before calling it a day.

