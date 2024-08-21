Major WWE star's in-ring return booked for SmackDown

The Capital One Arena will host WWE SmackDown this Friday night in Washington, D.C. The company has begun promoting the in-ring return of a popular and controversial name—Jacob Fatu.

While Tonga Loa joined his brother Tama Tonga to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship at recent live events, the 'Freebird Rule' does not appear to be applicable in this reign. Fatu suffered a minor injury at SummerSlam but was back in the fold last week. His appearance was instrumental in The Bloodline standing tall over Roman Reigns.

This Friday, Jacob Fatu will join Tama Tonga as the duo defends their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins became the number-one contenders last week by defeating #DIY.

"After overcoming #DIY in a hard-fought No. 1 Contenders Match, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are set to challenge Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga for the WWE Tag Team Championship. They will challenge a Bloodline, however, that is operating on a whole new level after ruthlessly brutalizing Roman Reigns. Can The Street Profits overcome the power of The Bloodline to claim the gold? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX," WWE's promotion of the upcoming match.

Jacob Fatu made his debut in June 2024. In this short span of time, Fatu has made a noteworthy impact, with many believing he is the rightful heir to Roman Reigns rather than Solo Sikoa. Ironically, he is the latter's Enforcer in the new formation of The Bloodline, a role Sikoa originally donned for Reigns.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T states Jacob Fatu is "the real deal"

Booker T recently discussed Jacob Fatu among a plethora of topics on his Hall of Fame podcast. He emphasized the "trials and tribulations" that the controversial star had to go through before finally getting to World Wrestling Entertainment.

He feels the 32-year-old has a bright future in the business, adding that Jacob Fatu is on the rise. Booker also noted how Fatu is willing to work through the ranks and for this very same reason, the Hall of Famer is high on the latter:

"He's willing to work for it," said Booker T. "That's what I appreciate about this kid, he's worked so freaking hard to get to this position. It took going through those trials and tribulations to make it, but I think if not for those trials and tribulations he would not understand what this truly means today."

It remains to be seen where things go from here as far as The Bloodline Saga goes, as Roman Reigns appears to be in jeopardy now that Jacob Fatu is back in the fold. With nobody to assist The Tribal Chief, what will be his next move? Only time will tell.

