Major WWE star seemingly believes he, not Cody Rhodes, should've dethroned Roman Reigns

A top WWE name believes he should've been the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, even though he didn't explicitly say it. LA Knight doesn't seem too thrilled with Cody Rhodes dethroning the OTC if his recent interview is any indication.

At WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes defeated Reigns on Night Two to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. It's been almost a year since that iconic night, and The American Nightmare is still WWE's top champion.

LA Knight was one of several babyfaces who came down to the ring and celebrated Cody's massive win over Roman Reigns. In a recent interview on SHAK Wrestling, Knight was asked who should have dethroned The OTC. While he didn't directly say it, he did hint that he should've been the one to take the title off Reigns. Check out his comments below:

"You didn't... you didn't look at your questions before you came into this one and decide, 'You know what? It's not worth asking.' Oh, who do you think? Who do you think I think?" [3:52-4:03]

Check out the full interview here:

Knight also wasn't too thrilled with the interviewer saying that Sami Zayn should have dethroned The Tribal Chief, sarcastically replying with, "Sure."

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes became allies after The OTC's return

Reigns went on a hiatus immediately after losing the Undisputed WWE title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL last year. He finally made a massive return during the main event of SummerSlam 2024, which was contested between Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns unexpectedly attacked Sikoa and turned babyface in the process. He wasn't happy with Solo taking on the reigns of The Bloodline and declaring himself The Tribal Chief in his absence. Reigns' interference helped Rhodes retain his title belt. Just weeks later, Rhodes and Reigns teamed up to defeat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster tag team match at WWE Bad Blood.

Please credit SHAK Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from this article.

