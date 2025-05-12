Major WWE star seemingly bids farewell; shared emotional moment with fans during Backlash 2025

A popular former WWE champion has seemingly said goodbye after sharing an emotional moment with fans at the Backlash Premium Live Event. It is none other than RAW commentator Pat McAfee.

After standing up for Michael Cole against Gunther, McAfee challenged The Ring General to a match at Backlash 2025. Going into the bout, many expected the Imperium leader to squash McAfee. Much to everyone's surprise, the RAW commentator stood his ground for most of the match and put on an impressive performance against one of the best wrestlers on the current WWE roster. The bout ultimately ended in the former World Heavyweight Champion's favor after Pat finally gave in to the Sleeperhold.

Following the match, Pat McAfee shared an emotional moment with the audience as everyone stood up to pay their respects to the star. This could also be McAfee's last-ever match as the star rarely steps foot inside the ring.

The WWE RAW commentator recently took to X/Twitter to send a message after his brutal bout at Backlash. McAfee seemingly bid farewell to his in-ring career with this post, highlighting that he did what was necessary for the moment, seemingly referencing that his in-ring return happened when it was required.

"Life’s a book... each day being a page leading to the next.. phases of life come and go like chapters.. not every character/job/idea has to appear in every chapter. Some things are perfect for the story when it’s needed.. and then disappear as just a fond memory. A pivotal influence to get from one era to the next..." he wrote.

The RAW commentator also wrote that one should not be scared to end a chapter and start a new one in their life, hinting at him moving on from his in-ring career, before thanking everyone for their continued support.

"Don’t be scared to end a chapter and start anew.. you’re gonna have to do it eventually anyways. And always remember to check with the mirror every once in a while and make sure your book is one that makes you happy.. and if it’s not, change direction.. I think that you’re allowed to do that.. we have NO IDEA when the final page is being written.. with no sequels. ‘Tis our only chance at this thing here. I appreciate you all so much for everything. I’m living the dumbest book of all time.. trying to figure it all aht as I go..#UpToSomethingSZN," he added.

Check out his post below:

Gunther says he delivered both "professionalism" and "punishment" to Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash

After WWE Backlash 2025, Guther took to Instagram to share a photo from the match. In his post's caption, The Ring General wrote that he delivered both professionalism and punishment to Pat McAfee in the bout.

"Professionalism met punishment. I delivered both," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen if Pat McAfee will ever step inside the ring again after WWE Backlash 2025.

