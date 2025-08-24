Major WWE star steps in to condemn Raja Jackson's controversial actions at KnokX Pro 

A major WWE star reacted to Raja Jackson's brutal attack on Syko Stu (Stuart Smith in real life) that took place at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event over the weekend. Raja is the son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson.

Raja Jackson interfered in Syko Stu's match at a KnokX event this past Saturday night and tackled him to the canvas, seemingly knocking him out immediately. Jackson then unloaded several punches before other wrestlers put a stop to it. The promotion issued a statement earlier today, claiming that Jackson's actions were selfish and irresponsible.

WWE star Rusev took to social media following the attack and claimed that there were no excuses for what happened. The former champion noted that he had known Syko Stu for fifteen years and that he was praying for his recovery.

"I’ve known and trained with @SykoStu for 15 years. He is a former US Army veteran and amazing guy. There are no excuses for what happened in that ring. Praying for strong Kick out," he wrote.

Rusev will be in action next weekend at WWE Clash in Paris. The veteran will be squaring off against Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match at the event on August 31.

Bill Apter criticizes WWE's booking of Rusev

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared that he was unhappy with how Rusev was being booked on WWE television.

The Bulgarian Brute spent some time competing as Miro in All Elite Wrestling before departing the promotion earlier this year. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter suggested that the promotion was not booking former AEW stars well. He noted that fans were waiting for Rusev's return to the company, but it has been underwhelming so far.

"Let's look at Rusev. We were all waiting for him to come back. He's getting pinned," Apter said. [1:35 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Rusev captured the TNT Championship once during his time in All Elite Wrestling. The 39-year-old has won the United States Championship three times during his first run in the Stamford-based promotion, and it will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for him moving forward.

