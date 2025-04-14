Major WWE star teases character change on RAW

A major WWE Superstar potentially teased a character change ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. This week's show will be the final edition of the red brand ahead of WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

AJ Styles will be squaring off against Logan Paul at The Show of Shows but is also scheduled to compete in a singles match tonight on RAW. The veteran will be facing Karrion Kross tonight, and the former NXT Champion took to social media to share a cryptic message before the match.

Kross shared several images ahead of tonight's show, including a picture of Jack Nicholson as The Joker in the 1989 film Batman. He warned that it was time to meet "Uncle Bingo" in his Instagram post below.

"Evil ways, evil ways, Come out and play. We pulled your card long ago, Now it’s time to meet Uncle Bingo. Get ready to tuck your chin," he wrote.

Kross used to be the leader of The Final Testament faction, but that is no longer the case. His former stablemates, Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain, were released by WWE earlier this year.

Karrion Kross opens up about missing WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently shared his thoughts about not having a match at WrestleMania this year.

The veteran shared a video on X/Twitter earlier this week and commented on not having a match at The Show of Shows. He noted that it was difficult to be left off the card for WrestleMania and added that Las Vegas has been important to his career.

"And why am I so bent out about this? Well, maybe it's because WrestleMania is happening in my home of Las Vegas where I cut my teeth and got my break. And I don't have a match on the card. That I can find a way to deal with. It's not easy. But to see a guy show up to the dance that I would kill, I would kill to be at with such arrogance, masquerading as someone who's going to pave the way and set the example. Brother, nobody wants to be like you. They just want to be phenomenal."

You can check out Kross' comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Karrion Kross has not competed on WWE RAW since pinning Uncle Howdy in December 2024. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can defeat AJ Styles later tonight on the red brand.

