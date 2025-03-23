Major WWE star teases showdown with AJ Lee; claims she would defeat her

A major WWE Superstar teased a potential showdown with AJ Lee today on social media. Lee has not wrestled a match since 2015, but fans still hope she returns to the ring one day.

Bayley did a Q&A while in a gym in Scotland today and responded to a question about AJ Lee. A wrestling fan wondered when The Role Model was going to square off against the former Divas Champion, and the veteran gave an interesting response. She asked why the fan wanted to see that match and suggested she would emerge victorious.

"Why, Ted?!? I probably would win…right," she wrote.

The former leader of Damage CTRL is currently involved in a storyline with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria on WWE RAW. As of now, she is not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Popular WWE star gives Bayley a title shot

Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria recently had a backstage conversation with Bayley and gave her a future shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

Raquel Rodriguez defeated the 35-year-old to become the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the March 10 edition of RAW. Rodriguez will be challenging for the title on tomorrow night's edition of the red brand.

Lyra Valkyria had a backstage conversation with Bayley this past Monday night on WWE RAW and revealed that she was still annoyed about losing to her in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match earlier this year. Valkyria informed last year's Women's Royal Rumble winner that she would give her a title shot if she were able to defeat Raquel Rodriguez.

"I have to tell you something. I can't stop thinking about the fact that you beat me. And I saw what they did to you last week. So once I go through Raquel and beat her, I have to prove to myself that I can beat you too. So you want a title shot, you got it," said Lyra.

You can check out the promo in the video below:

AJ Lee recently commented on a potential return to the ring and noted that it has not been the right time for her yet. Only time will tell if Lee ever returns to WWE and squares off against Bayley down the line.

