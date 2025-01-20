Major WWE star teases showdown with The New Day following shocking heel turn

A major WWE Superstar took a shot at a member of The New Day on social media today. Tonight's episode of RAW will air live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The War Raiders captured the World Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh last month. Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, Ivar got into a war of words with Xavier Woods on X/Twitter.

The champion shared an image of the bout graphic where Kofi Kingston lost the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar in a squash match and joked that was how long the TikTok ban lasted in the United States.

"That tik tok ban lasted about this long huh?"

Xavier Woods responded to the veteran and claimed that his neck was held together with duct tape and dental floss. The 40-year-old fired back by claiming that, despite his ailments, he could still beat up both members of The New Day.

"More like chewing gum and silly putty. And I'm also considered medically morbidly obese, but I can still wreck the 2 of you," he wrote.

The faction turned heel on the December 2, 2024, episode of WWE RAW after they kicked out Big E and turned down his offer to be their manager.

Former WWE writer criticizes The New Day

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized how The New Day acted as heels.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized the faction for waiting for the crowd to boo them like Dominik Mysterio. The veteran claimed it was a "pathetic" strategy to replicate it on WWE television.

"This show tonight, like, right off the bat, Chris, I'm watching the show and I'm like, 'Are we really going to do the Dominik Mysterio thing with New Day now?' Like, are you freaking kidding me! It was pathetic with Dominik, now you're going to do the same exact thing with Creed, he is doing the whole thing that he is waiting for them." [From 43:14 to 43:34]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Woods and Kingston are scheduled to be in action on tonight's episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the heel duo on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

