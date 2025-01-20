Where is WWE RAW tonight? (January 20, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is another must-see show lined with several exciting matches, and appearances, and will even feature the return of a Hall of Famer. This will be the go-home show for January's Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

The January 20, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It has a capacity of up to 21,000 and is the home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and the NHL's Dallas Stars.

Weekly shows from RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, ECW, and more have occurred in tonight's location since 2002. It was also the home of several premium live events like the 2003 Survivor Series, 2008 Night of Champions, 2010 and 2014 Hell in a Cell, 2016 TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs, and more. The last time WWE was in tonight's location was for the March 8, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

Trending

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $46.50 to $700, while two tickets cost $46.50 to $606.50.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

As of this writing, three matches are featured on tonight's WWE RAW along with four appearances from top superstars.

Last week, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins got involved in a heated confrontation alongside CM Punk. All three men declared for the upcoming Royal Rumble match, and after the segment, it was later revealed that The Visionary had asked Adam Pearce for a match against The Scottish Warrior.

After the members of Damage CTRL failed to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship, their focus will return to the Pure Fusion Collective. After Sonya Deville's group attacked Kairi Sane backstage on WWE RAW, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY are looking to avenge their stablemate.

Expand Tweet

The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have become the most hated superstars in WWE recently after kicking Big E out of their group. Tonight, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are set to return to action. It will be interesting to see who their eventual opponents will be.

Several top stars will also appear on tonight's WWE RAW show. After Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship last week, The Yeet Master is set to address the crowd before his blockbuster title match this weekend.

Inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria is set to appear tonight to celebrate her win and Sami Zayn is also advertised to appear tonight. Interestingly, WWE Hall of Famer JBL is also set to return tonight, whose last appearance occurred at the 2024 Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback