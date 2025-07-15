Major WWE star threatens to end Roman Reigns following his return

Roman Reigns has finally made his return to WWE. He appeared at the end of last night's episode of RAW, following CM Punk's win in the main event Gauntlet Match.

Ad

The OTC saved Punk and Jey Uso after they were beaten down by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns prevented a double Tsunami and attacked both Paul Heyman guys. After being sent packing by the former Universal Champion, Breakker and Reed won't be happy at what happened.

The Auszilla has even sent a threatening message directed at Roman Reigns on his official X/Twitter handle. Bronson Reed claimed that tsunamis destroy islands; a metaphor for his Tsunami destroying the Island of Relevancy. He will be looking to end the OTC after he and Bron Breakker were embarrassed on RAW:

Ad

Trending

"Just remember. Tsunamis destroy islands," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen what direction WWE takes with Reigns at SummerSlam. While he could face Breakker one-on-one, a tag team match is also possible. The OTC can team up with Jey Uso against Paul Heyman's dangerous duo.

Will Bronson Reed get to hit the Tsunami on Roman Reigns and potentially write him off WWE television again? Leave your predictions using the Discuss bubble!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More