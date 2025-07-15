Major WWE star threatens to end Roman Reigns following his return

Roman Reigns has finally made his return to WWE. He appeared at the end of last night's episode of RAW, following CM Punk's win in the main event Gauntlet Match.
The OTC saved Punk and Jey Uso after they were beaten down by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns prevented a double Tsunami and attacked both Paul Heyman guys. After being sent packing by the former Universal Champion, Breakker and Reed won't be happy at what happened.
The Auszilla has even sent a threatening message directed at Roman Reigns on his official X/Twitter handle. Bronson Reed claimed that tsunamis destroy islands; a metaphor for his Tsunami destroying the Island of Relevancy. He will be looking to end the OTC after he and Bron Breakker were embarrassed on RAW:
"Just remember. Tsunamis destroy islands," he tweeted.
It remains to be seen what direction WWE takes with Reigns at SummerSlam. While he could face Breakker one-on-one, a tag team match is also possible. The OTC can team up with Jey Uso against Paul Heyman's dangerous duo.
