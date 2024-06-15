Major WWE star wants to "conquer" Charlotte Flair; teases blockbuster WrestleMania match

Charlotte Flair is one of WWE's biggest homegrown talents. Recently, Bianca Belair expressed interest in conquering the second-generation star and pitched a massive match against Flair at WrestleMania.

Last year, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair went at each other on different occasions as the two wanted to win the WWE Women's Championship. Sadly, The Queen got injured in December 2023 on Friday Night SmackDown. The multi-time Women's Champion has been on a hiatus ever since.

During an appearance on Seconds Out, Bianca Belair was asked about a potential dream match with top superstars, including Charlotte Flair. The EST stated she would like to conquer The Queen and would love to face her at WrestleMania as she aims to keep her undefeated streak going.

"[Charlotte Flair] the last [of the] Four Horsewomen that I've not been able to conquer yet. So, I would love to go against Charlotte Flair. She's one of the main ones that I really looked up to when I first got to WWE. Right now, I'm undefeated at WrestleMania. She's the woman who has won the most WrestleMania wins. So, I would love to go and have a WrestleMania match to compete for the title of Ms. WrestleMania and continue my undefeated streak," Belair said. [From 01:50 to 02:12]

Check out the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair provided an update on Charlotte Flair

Nearly a decade ago, Charlotte Flair was introduced to the audience alongside Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks during the Women's Revolution segment on WWE's main roster. Later, she turned heel on Lynch and became The Queen on Monday Night RAW.

The star aligned with her father, Ric Flair, and dominated the division for months before retiring the WWE Divas Championship at WrestleMania 32. The Queen has often paid homage to her father and performed several segments with The Nature Boy in the Stamford-based promotion.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Flair spoke highly of her daughter during her hiatus. He revealed Charlotte has been working on a feature film and training for an in-ring return.

"It's been great. She's making a movie and all right now with my good friend Smith. She's over in Santa Domingo. It's been on her bucket list to make a movie, and it looks like it's going to be a pretty good deal. But, her recovery is just unbelievable. She attacked it from day one. Regardless of what she's doing, she still works out twice a day," Flair said.

Check out the video below:

It'll be interesting to see when The Queen returns to grace the audience with her on-screen presence.

