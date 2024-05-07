Major WWE Superstar lays down warning ahead of RAW

WWE RAW is set to kick off in less than one hour, and things are heating up for the post-Backlash France episode. A ruthless threat was just issued to current champions, and now it looks like the veterans will be the hunted tonight.

The 2024 Draft saw RAW select The Final Testament - Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Akam, Rezar, Paul Ellering. The Authors of Pain had been working SmackDown and NXT since returning in February, but last week, they failed to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship from Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Now Akam and Rezar are on RAW, and they have their sights focused on Awesome Truth.

The Albanian Psycho took to X today to issue a harsh warning to The Miz and R-Truth, who won the Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. Rezar warned that he and Akam are on the hunt for the two veterans. The 29-year-old mentioned the World Tag Team Champions, which technically are A-Town Down Under's Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, but they are on SmackDown.

"Tonight #WWERaw ! We will search for the world tag team champions and we will find them… We will make them dig their own [headstone/grave emoji] before we put them in it. [skull emoji x 2]@WWE @PaulElleringWWE @SunnyDhinsa @realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13," Rezar wrote with the photo below.

AOP has held the RAW Tag Team Championship once and the NXT Tag Team Championship once. The towering duo also won the 2016 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Karrion Kross hypes WWE RAW return

The Final Testament is set to return to RAW tonight. Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering were all drafted from SmackDown last week.

Kross took to X today to issue a warning to the locker room. He included a clip from AOP's win over New Catch Republic on Friday's SmackDown, where he took out Tyler Bate at ringside so that Pete Dunne could be pinned. The Herald of Doomsday also called out NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

"A toll paid in full. [coffin/casket emoji] And where were Frazer & Axiom? False heroes exposed again. @WWE [hourglass emoji] #SmackDown Now, A new chapter in The Final Testament begins on RAW tonight," Karrion Kross wrote.

Night Two of WrestleMania XL saw The Final Testament lose a Philadelphia Street Fight to The Pride's Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, was the special guest referee.