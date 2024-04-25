Major WWE Superstar omitted from Draft plans; may be set for lengthy absence

WWE released the Draft Pools for SmackDown and RAW this week as part of The Bump and many fans have noticed some interesting updates.

While Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns have been included in the draft, despite being out of action at the moment, several names have been omitted from the draft.

Nikki Cross has been missing for several months and now seemingly won't be drafted and now it seems that Jimmy Uso will also miss out.

Jimmy Uso was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown and hasn't been seen since. It was thought that Uso could be kept off TV until Roman Reigns makes his return but since The Tribal Chief is part of the draft and Jimmy isn't it makes his future seem unclear.

Interestingly his brother Jey, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa all appear on the same draft pool and there is no update on whether stables can be drafted together or not. This means that Jey and The Bloodline could end up on the same brand and he could be pulled back into the issues with his family.

Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline following WWE WrestleMania loss

Jimmy Uso lost to his own brother at WrestleMania in what was considered to be an underwhelming match between the two men.

Jey Uso himself noted that the two men had time cut from their match at the last minute and there seemed to be some issues stemming from there. Jimmy's defeat was seemingly about much more than bragging rights since he was kicked out of The Bloodline on SmackDown because of this loss.

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania loss has caused major issues for The Bloodline and now that Tama Tonga has been recruited, it seems that Roman Reigns could return to a very different Bloodline.