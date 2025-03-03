Major WWE Superstar refuses to help Cody Rhodes after John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will always be remembered for John Cena turning heel and viciously attacking Cody Rhodes. A major star, however, has no sympathy for Rhodes, judging by one of his comments on social media.

Ad

The Cenation Leader earned the right to challenge The American Nightmare for his Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41 by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this year. However, he showed his true colors a short while later after Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Rock and disrespected him with a non-PG message: "Go f**k yourself." Karrion Kross has now seemingly refused to help The American Nightmare in his fight against The Rock and Cena.

Ad

Trending

John Cena, along with The Final Boss and Travis Scott, destroyed Cody Rhodes and left him in a bloody mess to end the premium live event.

One fan on X/Twitter asked Karrion Kross to help Rhodes against the combined might of The Rock and Cena. The 39-year-old star straight up refused to get involved in this feud with a three-word message.

"Why should I?" replied Karrion Kross.

Check out Kross' comment below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One megastar is willing to align with Cody Rhodes in WWE

While Karrion Kross is not keen on helping Cody Rhodes, social media superstar iShowSpeed recently said that he is ready to "balance the power" by supporting The American Nightmare against John Cena and The Rock.

The YouTube sensation seemed surprised by Cena's heel turn and threatened to put the WWE icon "in his place."

Ad

"I gotta balance the power, bro, I gotta balance the power. Ain't no way I'll live for the day that John Cena turned into the bad guy. Ain't no way John Cena turned into the bad guy. I gotta balance the power, bro, I gotta balance the power, bro. I'm gotta take my shirt off. Ain't no way. Ain't no way. John Cena has never been a bad guy a day in his life. I might gotta put him in his place, bro," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, it remains to be seen what kind of twists and turns are planned for the Cody Rhodes-John Cena storyline in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.