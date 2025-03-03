Star with over 30 million subscribers on YouTube ready to help Cody Rhodes against John Cena and The Rock in WWE

John Cena did the unthinkable at WWE Elimination Chamber last night. He turned heel in the most evil way possible by selling his soul to The Rock.

After what happened to Cody Rhodes, YouTube sensation IShowSpeed, with over 30 million subscribers, is willing to help The American Nightmare.

IShowSpeed was last seen in WWE at the Royal Rumble, where he replaced Akira Tozawa in the 30-man battle royal. He had a brief cameo with Bron Breakker, who almost cut him in half with a devastating Spear and sent him packing from the Rumble.

He left the building with a nasty leg injury and in a neck brace. Speed previously said he would never return to the WWE, but it looks like he has changed his mind.

During his latest YouTube stream, IShowSpeed reacted to John Cena's heel turn on Cody Rhodes and said he must help The American Nightmare to even the odds.

He also vowed to put The Cenation Leader in his place.

"I gotta balance the power, bro, I gotta balance the power. Ain't no way I'll live for the day that John Cena turned into the bad guy. Ain't no way John Cena turned into the bad guy. I gotta balance the power, bro, I gotta balance the power, bro. I'm gotta take my shirt off. Ain't no way. Ain't no way. John Cena has never been a bad guy a day in his life. I might gotta put him in his place, bro," he said.

John Cena is set to headline WWE WrestleMania 41

After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, John Cena has booked his WrestleMania 41 main event berth with Cody Rhodes.

The Franchise Player appears to be hell-bent on winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and breaking Ric Flair's record for his 17th world title.

The Nature Boy, however, issued a stern warning to The Cenation Leader. He said he would fight through the security to stop him from dethroning The American Nightmare.

But with The Rock on John Cena's side, Cody Rhodes' fairytale run with the Undisputed WWE Title seems to be in serious jeopardy.

