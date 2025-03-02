Rhea Ripley reacts to John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena hogged the spotlight at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He not only won the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber match but also turned heel for the first time in over two decades.

The Cenation Leader's actions left many fans and fellow wrestlers in utter disbelief, including Rhea Ripley. She has now reacted to Cena's heel turn.

John Cena eliminated CM Punk with the STF, thanks to Seth Rollins, who stomped The Second City Saint's head on his way out. After the match, Cody Rhodes showed up to congratulate Cena on his win and give fans a preview of their WrestleMania 41 main event.

Moments later, The Rock came out with Travis Scott to demand an answer from Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare refused to sell his "soul" to The Final Boss. Rhodes said he already sold his "soul" to the ring and fans a long time ago.

Rhodes told The Rock to "go f*** yourself," causing Cena to laugh uproariously in the background. The Franchise Player then embraced The American Nightmare only to hit him with a low blow, turning heel in the process.

John Cena gave Cody Rhodes the beating of a lifetime, leaving him bloodied in the ring to cement his heel turn. The Rock also joined the party and assaulted his rival with his custom-weight belt with Dusty Rhodes' death date engraved on it to end the show.

Rhea Ripley was seemingly left speechless as she dropped the following emoji on her X (formerly Twitter) handle after the show.

Check out her tweet below.

The stage is set for the WrestleMania 41 main event. Will John Cena win his 17th WWE World Title and become The Rock's corporate champion? Only time will tell.

