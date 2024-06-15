Major WWE Superstar spotted wearing walking boot for injury at Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland is almost here. The superstars are making final preparations for today's show, but one fan-favorite superstar still appears to be injured.

Maxxine Dupri suffered an apparent ankle injury during the June 3 episode of WWE RAW. The incident occurred amid the ongoing tension within The Alpha Academy. Chad Gable launched Sami Zayn into Otis, who inadvertently knocked Dupri off the apron. The 27-year-old was sporting a walking boot on Monday's go-home edition of WWE RAW.

Dupri is seemingly dealing with an injury that is worse than originally thought, as she is still wearing the boot in Glasgow today for Clash at the Castle. She appeared backstage on the Countdown show for a segment with Cathy Kelley, Chad Gable, and Otis.

Gable ranted about how Alpha Academy is now taking orders the right way, and they know today's plan is to help him defeat Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, no matter what. Kelley pointed to Dupri's walking boot and asked how she was doing, but Gable rudely interrupted and went on about how she was just fine.

Gable then wondered where Akira Tozawa was and berated Otis for not keeping track of him. The former Shorty G promised to make the former 24/7 Champion pay on RAW next Monday.

