Maxxine Dupri breaks silence following injury on WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri has broken her silence on social media today after being injured during a fall on last night's edition of WWE RAW. The 27-year-old is a part of the Alpha Academy faction and the group has been having some issues since Chad Gable turned heel.

Last night on RAW, Sami Zayn tried to talk some sense into Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa. However, Chad Gable attacked the Intercontinental Champion from behind and beat him down. Gable started shouting at Dupri and Tozawa, but Otis got in his face to a huge pop from the crowd.

Unfortunately, Gable launched Zayn into Otis, who then knocked Dupri off the ring apron, causing her to grab her ankle in pain. The 330lb star thought Sami was responsible and slammed him to the canvas to end the segment. Maxxine broke her silence on Instagram by sharing several photos from the segment and listening to a popular song by Drake.

Trending

"Hey siri, play Family Matters by Drake," she wrote.

Chad Gable has become obsessed with winning the Intercontinental Championship and will be challenging Sami Zayn for the title at WWE Clash at the Castle on June 15.

Maxxine Dupri sends warning to major WWE star

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri sent a warning to Nia Jax earlier this year and claimed that "she needs to get hurt".

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the WWE RAW star noted that Nia Jax eliminated her in a Battle Royal in the past and she needed to get her revenge. Jax was drafted to SmackDown this year and won the Queen of the Ring Tournament last month in Saudi Arabia.

"Nia Jax. Because let's not forget the Battle Royale. When I was celebrating and she eliminated me for literally no reason except for to be mean. She needs to get hurt. I need to get my lick back." [From 02:03 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Maxxine Dupri has only competed in twenty matches so far in her WWE career. She replaced Zelina Vega in this year's Queen of the Ring Tournament following an injury but was eliminated in the first round by Shayna Baszler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback