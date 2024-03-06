Major WWE Superstar to take over The Judgment Day after Damian Priest potentially turns on the group, predicts veteran

Former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English) predicts a major title loss could lead to a change in the ranks of The Judgment Day.

According to Rehwoldt, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will take over the heel stable. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been Undisputed Tag Team Champions for over 100 days. While the group is currently feuding with Imperium on Monday Night RAW, Rehwoldt believes their rivalry will end with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci capturing the titles.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion explained on the Rebooked podcast that the title loss may lead to a frustrated Priest turning on his teammates. Meanwhile, The Punisher potentially cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre after the latter possibly dethrone the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL could result in The Scottish Warrior taking over The Judgment Day:

"So, I think Priest and Balor lose to them at some point in the next two-three months as this feud kicks off again. Whether it's a 'Mania thing or not, I don't know. I think Priest has uses that as a little bit of a frustration moment and maybe he starts separating himself from them. And then when Priest cashes in, again whether it's your prediction of 'Mania or maybe after, he does win the title. That's his kinda full separation," he said.

The former WWE Superstar added:

"He abandons The Judgment Day. They're kinda mad at him. Drew sees the vacuum. Drew's pissed at him because he maybe it's Drew who he cashes in on. Again, to biggie back off that and he's kinda like, 'Well, you take my title, I'm taking your old friends and I'm gonna make you pay.'" [From 01:26:59 to 01:27:47]

Check out the video below:

Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso on WWE RAW

The Scottish Warrior has climbed back to the top since turning heel a few months ago. Despite failing to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, he earned a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL after defeating five other top superstars to win the Elimination Chamber match.

On The Road to WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre squared off against Jey Uso in a one-on-one match last Monday on RAW. The former WWE Champion defeated his opponent after the latter was distracted by his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

After the match, Seth Rollins rushed to the ring to save Jey Uso from an ambush by Jimmy. However, McIntyre returned to the squared circle and delivered a Claymore to his WrestleMania opponent. It would be interesting to see if The Scottish Warrior could use his devastating finisher to end Rollins' title reign at WrestleMania.

Do you think Damian Priest will cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the discuss button.

Please credit Rebooked and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE