Major WWE Superstar teases betrayal after John Cena's shocking heel turn; quotes Jey Uso

John Cena shockingly cemented his heel turn at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. Following his actions, WWE Superstar Austin Theory has also teased betraying Grayson Waller.

Ad

Theory and Cena are no strangers to each other. The 27-year-old superstar has often cited Cena as a huge influence. The two superstars crossed paths at WrestleMania 39, with Theory successfully defending the WWE United States Championship against Cena.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of tension between Theory and Waller. The former recently did the 'Yeet' with Jey Uso backstage on RAW, which prompted an aggressive reaction from Waller. The Australian Superstar was taken out by Jey, as Theory looked on.

Ad

Trending

On X, Theory shared a photo of Cena hugging Cody Rhodes moments before low-blowing him. The former US Champion quoted Jey and many fans felt this was a tease of a potential betrayal of his tag team partner.

"Yeet," wrote Theory.

Check out Theory's post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock stated that he was proud of John Cena after his heel turn

The Rock initially made an offer to Cody Rhodes, asking him to "sell" his soul to The Final Boss. This suggested that The Rock wanted Rhodes to embrace the dark side and become a corporate champion.

However, Rhodes refused to align with The Rock, leading to the formation of a huge alliance between the latter and John Cena. Speaking at the post-show press conference, The Rock said:

Ad

"He flew in today, this morning, from Budapest. He's flying out right now to Africa to continue [movie shooting]. That's the level of commitment. I told him as he left, we say two things in wrestling vernacular. He said, 'Thank you for the house.' I said, 'I'm proud of you.'"

Both The Rock and Cena are expected to take some time off from WWE programming. But fans can expect them to return further down The Road to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.