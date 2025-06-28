Major WWE tag team makes first PLE appearance in 5 months at Night of Champions

A major WWE tag team showed up at a PLE event after a hiatus of five months. It's the current WWE Tag Team Champions, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford (The Street Profits). The iconic duo was seen sitting in the crowd section of the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The tag team superstars last showed up at Royal Rumble 2025, where they took out both #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) and Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns (MCMG). That was the last WWE PLE event The Street Profits got to appear. They were surprisingly not featured in any match at WrestleMania 41, which also left many fans surprised.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The duo is riding high on their title win, which came on the March 14 episode of SmackDown, when they defeated #DIY. This win came after a drought of nearly 4 years in WWE. They had competed in numerous matches for the Tag Team Championship over the years, but couldn't win it. At one point, it was even rumored that the company was planning to split the team, with either of them turning on their partner, leading to the end of The Street Profits.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

However, they regained their momentum after winning the title and had an impressive defense on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match against MCMG and #DIY. However, a mystic group can cause trouble for them on SmackDown in the next few weeks.

The Wyatt Sicks pose a real threat to the Street Profits' WWE Tag Team Titles

Currently, several tag teams on SmackDown are potential challengers to their Tag Team Title, but it's The Wyatt Sicks that appear as the real threat. The eerie group made their thrilling return on the May 23 edition of SmackDown, during the match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer). Since then, the Uncle Howdy-led group has been after every tag team on the blue brand, including Ford and Dawkins.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, which took place in Riyadh, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks squared off against The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, the match ended in a no-contest, as every team in the SmackDown tag team division entered the scene, causing total chaos.

The segment ended with Dawkins and Montez Ford standing tall in the middle of the ring, and Uncle Howdy staring at them. The next big event is SummerSlam in August, and The Wyatt Sicks could challenge and even dethrone The Street Profits at the mega event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!