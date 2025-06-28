The Wyatt Sicks to target current singles WWE champion following glitch during SmackDown? Possibility explored

The Wyatt Sicks failed to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown yesterday, following a mass brawl involving the entire division. However, a new direction may have subtly been teased for them.

While their pursuit of the Tag Team Titles seems to be continuing, female member Nikki Cross could have something else to do. There was a potential tiny hint that she is coming for Giulia and the Women's United States Championship on SmackDown.

As she was celebrating her US Title win over Zelina Vega, the screen glitched. This is usually done to tease The Wyatts' involvement in certain storylines. So, with that in mind, Cross might be looking to face Giulia for the title soon. Perhaps, a new member could join and challenge for it, like Alexa Bliss.

However, while a few eagle-eyed fans pointed out the unusual screen effect on SmackDown, that may also not be the case. Yesterday's show was marred by technical issues. The broadcast was halted following what was reported to be a power loss in Riyadh. So, it is plausible that there were lingering issues with the camera that may have caused the screen to glitch.

It must be noted that the screen glitched further into the show as well. So, the chances of the Wyatts going after Giulia do seem slim. However, this is a coincidence WWE could take advantage of. Alexa Bliss was on the show, furthering her potential alliance with Charlotte Flair. It remains to be seen if the two end up joining The Wyatt Sicks, as was teased over a month ago.

The Wyatt Sicks could still win the WWE Tag Team Championship

Whatever the situation is with the women's division, The Wyatt Sicks may still end up as WWE Tag Team Champions. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis came close to dethroning The Street Profits before things broke down.

Los Garza attacked Angelo Dawkins, while Fraxiom, DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns also joined the brawl. This may lead to a multi-man Tag Team Title match, potentially at SummerSlam. The Wyatt Sicks can win the belts then, with their victory having a bigger impact on a grander stage.

