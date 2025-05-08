Major WWE WrestleMania 41 match wasn't "ideal," says X-Pac

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to how WrestleMania 41 Night Two's main event unfolded. Recently, X-Pac, aka Sean Waltman, shared his thoughts on the Undisputed WWE Title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena in Las Vegas.
The Cenation Leader defeated The American Nightmare to become a 17-time World Champion. While many fans assumed that The Rock would show up, especially since Cena's heel turn after over two decades was linked with him, Travis Scott showed up instead. Scott's interference helped the 48-year-old capture the Undisputed WWE Title.
During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, X-Pac revealed that he left Allegiant Stadium before the Night Two WrestleMania 41 main event match began to avoid the crowd. The Hall of Famer indicated that the encounter between Cena and Rhodes was not "ideal" and implied widespread dissatisfaction regarding its booking.
"Honest to God, it's the same thing that Steve Austin told you. I got out of there before the main event so I could beat the crowd. So, I got tired of there, like, it [the John Cena-Cody Rhodes match] wasn't ideal. I don't want to get too much into it and step on too many toes. But I think a lot of people were disappointed," Waltman said. [From 11:56 to 12:18]
You can watch the interview below:
John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship this weekend
After The Franchise Player was done with his promo segment on RAW after WrestleMania, a ghost from his past appeared. Randy Orton struck The Last Real Champion with a devastating RKO, leaving the latter motionless in the ring.
The two men were also involved in a heated promo battle on the following edition of SmackDown. The segment escalated to a point where Cena took a cheap shot but fell victim to another RKO at the hands of The Viper. WWE later confirmed that John Cena and Randy Orton will collide for the world title at the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri.
It will be exciting to see if Cena retains his gold this Saturday.
