"Make memories" - 33-year-old star reminisces days of WWE show from seven years ago

Former RAW Women's Champion Bayley took a trip down memory lane from the WWE NXT House show that occurred in 2016. She also sent a heartwarming message to current NXT stars on the occasion of the Battleground premium live event being held in Lowell, Massachusetts.

On April 21, 2016, the company hosted a NXT House show at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA. Several current main roster WWE Superstars were a part of the developmental brand back then and pulled a special and memorable night.

The event saw Bayley teaming up with Carmella to beat the team of Dana Brooke and Peyton Royce. One of the major attractions that stunned WWE fans from this live show was Samoa Joe capturing the NXT title from 'The Demon' Finn Balor. Asuka won the NXT Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss on the same show.

Ahead of tonight's Battleground event from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, Bayley posted a tweet along with a picture on Twitter. In the tweet the former Smackdown Women's Champion stated that her days from NXT were the best days of her life and that she loved the bonds she made.

The Damage CTRL member also wished current NXT Superstars to enjoy the moments, make memories and steal the show.

"[email protected] is in Lowell, MA tonight, and Andy from @KowloonSaugus sent me this pic from 2016….these were some of the best days of my life. Loved this family! To everyone on the card tonight, enjoy these moments. Make memories. Steal da show!" Bayley wrote.

Bayley sent a message to Dakota Kai following a WWE injury

On the May 12th episode of SmackDown, Dakota Kai was injured as Damage CTRL fought Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Morgan was also injured during the contest and is sidelined indefinitely.

The Damage CTRL member's right knee has been diagnosed with a ruptured ACL. It's her second-ever injury to the ACL in the same knee, after receiving one in 2019. She had a good surgery recently but might be sidelined for a minimum of nine months.

Following surgery, Bayley posted a video of herself and IYO SKY making a heart for their injured member of Damage CTRL.

Due to Kai's absence, Bayley and IYO SKY will compete in the Fatal 4-Way match to determine the new Women's Tag Team Champions on the upcoming RAW edition.

