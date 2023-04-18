"Make the most out of each minute" - 34-year-old superstar sends heartfelt message ahead of WWE RAW

A former champion has delivered a heartfelt message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to respond to Cody Rhodes' challenge for a match at Backlash tonight on the red brand. Trish Stratus will explain why she attacked Becky Lynch last week after they lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Also, Seth Rollins will face The Miz, and United States Champion Austin Theory will once again square off against Bobby Lashley. Former 15-time 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke hasn't appeared on WWE television in a while but sent a message ahead of tonight's show.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter ahead of WWE RAW to send a heartfelt message to her followers. Dana Brooke stated to never take a day for granted and to be grateful.

"💙🙏🏼Never take the day you are given for granted! Make the most out of each minute that goes by!!! Have Faith & be grateful! 🙏🏼💙," tweeted Dana Brooke.

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE 🏼Never take the day you are given for granted! Make the most out of each minute that goes by!!! Have Faith & be grateful! 🏼 🏼Never take the day you are given for granted! Make the most out of each minute that goes by!!! Have Faith & be grateful! 💙🙏🏼Never take the day you are given for granted! Make the most out of each minute that goes by!!! Have Faith & be grateful! 🙏🏼💙

WWE RAW star Dana Brooke wants to wrestle

Dana Brooke has not been on television lately, but the 34-year-old still wants the opportunity to wrestle.

Earlier this year, Dana wished everyone a Happy New Year before saying she had some milestones in mind for 2023. Brooke claimed she wanted to step it up and show fans that she could hang with the best in the ring.

"Happy new year! I had a great 2022 with many great memories and so many things to be grateful for! 2023 I want to really step it up & meet some great milestones I have in mind! 1st off LET ME WRESTLE & SHOW YOU I CAN HANG WITH THE BEST! Watch me work!" Brooke tweeted.

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE Happy new year! I had a great 2022 with many great memories and so many things to be grateful for! 2023 I want to really step it up & meet some great milestones I have in mind! 1st off LET ME WRESTLE & SHOW YOU I CAN HANG WITH THE BEST! Watch me work! Happy new year! I had a great 2022 with many great memories and so many things to be grateful for! 2023 I want to really step it up & meet some great milestones I have in mind! 1st off LET ME WRESTLE & SHOW YOU I CAN HANG WITH THE BEST! Watch me work!

Dana hasn't had a match on RAW since her loss to Damage CTRL's IYO SKY on November 14, 2022. Only time will tell if she will get the opportunity to show that she can hang with the best on RAW or SmackDown moving forward.

Do you miss Dana Brooke on WWE television? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes