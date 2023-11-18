"Make sure he knows what day it is" - Santos Escobar insults veteran WWE star after SmackDown goes off air

WWE star Santos Escobar is all set to face Carlito at Survivor Series: WarGames next week.

Escobar came out on SmackDown this week to discuss his actions. He shared all his grievances with his former mentor Rey Mysterio. The LWO then came out to confront him, and Zelina Vega even gave him a slap. Escobar was shocked for a minute before taking out Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. However, he backed off when Carlito rushed out to the ring.

During an exclusive interview, WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with an emotionally charged Escobar. She informed him of the Survivor Series match against Carlito. The former LWO member said that he would be glad to take down the former United States Champion. However, he fired shots at the veteran stating that he might not even make it on time for the event.

"Well, I can't wait Kayla. I've been waiting for this moment for a while. But I have news for you. Good luck having Carlito on time. Make sure he knows what day it is. " [From 1:52 - 2:05]

Dutch Mantell feels WWE booked the segment brilliantly

On this week's episode of the Smack Talk podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on how the LWO segment played out on TV.

He mentioned that the segment played out perfectly and built on the drama from last week. The veteran felt that it was the right time to insert Carlito into the feud while Rey Mysterio recovered from his injury.

"The interview and the follow-through on that interview was very good, and I thought he was gonna do something a little more physical to Zelina when she slapped him, that was good, and he left, and here comes Mr. Carlito in there and now we got an angle. While Señor Mysterio is recuperating, now he can step right back into another angle," Dutch Mantell said.

Carlito and Escobar will collide at Survivor Series this Saturday in Chicago.

