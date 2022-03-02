"It's been incredibly helpful" - WWE star shares heartfelt words for Samoa Joe

WWE star Malcolm Bivens recently reflected upon his backstage experience in NXT, stating that veterans are always willing to help out, citing Samoa Joe in particular.

Samoa Joe's last run in WWE saw him come to the Black and Gold brand following his release last year. Joe returned from injury and challenged Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, dethroning him.

However, the newly-crowned champion was forced to relinquish the title shortly after testing positive for COVID. He was not seen on WWE TV for almost four months before being let go.

Malcolm Bivens recently joined the Black Announce Table podcast to talk about several topics pertaining to his time in WWE.

The Diamond Mine manager mentioned that Joe often gave him advice and feedback on how to improve his performance. He also credited higher-ups like William Regal and Shawn Michaels for doing the same.

Here's what he had to say regarding his experience backstage at NXT:

"Everyone has been incredibly helpful. Samoa Joe, that was one guy where, when he first showed up in NXT, he would pull me aside and give me feedback after feedback... Just the way I looked or how I said one word or putting emphasis on something. That was Joe. It's one of those things when someone like Joe or Shawn or Regal gives you feedback, it's for a reason and it's priceless knowledge. It's been incredibly helpful and great," said Bivens [h/t Fightful]

What's next for Samoa Joe?

Following his release from WWE, Joe had a 30-day non-compete clause that prevented him from performing elsewhere. However, the period ended earlier last month.

Joe recently stated that he's ready. While he hasn't signed anywhere yet, he is training and is now looking to possibly step back inside the squared circle.

With the wrestling landscape now vastly different from when he first joined WWE, there's a pool of opportunities for the former NXT Champion to explore.

Joe also shared his thoughts on whether he is open to signing with AEW, and he mentioned that nothing had been discussed yet, but his team is currently "working on stuff."

What do you think is next for Joe? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

