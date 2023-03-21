"Mama I’m going to WrestleMania" - Former United States Champion reacts to earning a match at WWE’s biggest show

Ricochet took to social media to express his excitement at earning a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 alongside his tag team partner Braun Strowman.

WWE RAW hosted a match between Ricochet and Chad Gable on Monday night. The two men displayed their athleticism in the limited time they got on-screen.

Gable was in a good position to win the match, but a distraction from Maxxine Dupri helped The One and Only hit the 450 Splash for the win. Before the contest, a big Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match was announced for WWE WrestleMania 39.

He was delighted to learn that he would be part of the biggest wrestling event of the year.

"Y’all really out there acting like this match not about to be 🔥🔥🔥🔥Mama I’m going to #WrestleMania," Ricochet wrote.

The match will host four of the best tag teams in the company at The Show of Shows. Strowman and Ricochet have worked well together, collecting victories over the past several weeks.

Meanwhile, Street Profits and The Viking Raiders are also well positioned in the division, while Alpha Academy is going through a rough patch.

A former WWE Superstar has spoken about what’s holding Ricochet back

Many fans believe that Ricochet deserves bigger opportunities and matches than he’s currently getting.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar EC3 pointed out a major reason why The One and Only isn’t getting the push he deserves:

"Unfortunately, he could be the attraction, and he should be an attraction, in a sense. Just by suffering that one defeat upon return and kind of being shuffled around, it just makes him a bigger version of everybody else. And that's the problem with WWE. No one can stand above and be different."

EC3 further went on to say that a certain level of preservation is required to build an attraction in the business. He doesn’t believe that things are going to get better for Ricochet anytime soon:

"That's how you build an attraction, that's how you build an Andre [The Giant], a [Hulk] Hogan, and things like that. At this point, I don't think it hurts him to lose. I don't think it helps either. I just think it is what it is, and short of a complete evaluation of how we build stars, nothing changes."

EC3 shared the locker room with the former United States Champion for some time in the company. He believes Ricochet could become a much bigger deal in the company if he can rise above backstage politics.

