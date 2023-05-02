"Mama imma write a book" - Former Champion celebrates personal accomplishment outside of WWE

A WWE Superstar has handed in their dissertation for her master's degree in history.

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross hasn't been seen on television lately. She was involved in a storyline where she was stalking Candice LeRae from a distance. Her last match on the red brand was a loss to Piper Niven on the March 6th edition of RAW. The 34-year-old still has years left in her wrestling career but appears to be planning for her life after wrestling.

Nikki took to Twitter today to announce that she has submitted her dissertation on women's wrestling for her master's degree. She thanked those that she interviewed and joked that she was going to begin writing her book after some coffee.

"Guys. I did it. Dissertation for masters has been handed in. To all the fans who tweeted me, to all the wonderful people who let me interview them (you know who you are ) Thank you ❤️I’m so proud What y’all think? PHD next ? 😝 Mama imma write a book After some 😴☀️☕️ tho!," tweeted Nikki Cross.

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross discusses her future

Nikki Cross disclosed that she is thinking about her future and what she wants to be doing professionally down the road.

During an interview with Fightful ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, the former Women's Tag Team Champion noted that she loves to learn but is going to force her husband, former WWE Superstar Killian Dain, to take her on a vacation after her dissertation is submitted.

"For me, I love learning. I genuinely love learning. For me, I think about the future and maybe thirty years from now and maybe what I want to do thirty years from now. But for me, as of now, I just love learning. I think it’s really important to learn. My degrees are in history. So for me, it’s really important to know the past. For me, it’s exciting in a completely different way. I’m really enjoying it. I’m looking forward to May 1. I’m gonna make my husband take me on a nice vacation, then maybe let’s go after a Ph.D. Ph.D. Nikki? Nikki Ph.D," said Nikki Cross. [H/T: Fightful]

As of now, Nikki Cross has not been picked by any brand during the WWE Draft. It will be interesting to see if her name gets called tonight during WWE RAW.

Which brand would you like to see Nikki drafted to? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

