A restraining order, a secret that must be told - 5 scenarios for Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross on WWE RAW

Candice LeRae is suddenly running into a lot of issues on WWE RAW. Piper Niven confronted LeRae last night following the Fatal 4-Way match for a spot in the women's Elimination Chamber match and blamed her for costing her the win. The Poison Pixie has also been the victim of several attacks by Damage CTRL since her arrival on the red brand.

Another issue that has flown under the radar is that Candice LeRae is actively being stalked by a fellow RAW Superstar. Nikki Cross has been following her around for a substantial amount of time and nothing has been done about it. The former SAniTY member appears to be anything but sane at the moment and Candice would be wise to watch her back moving forward.

Listed below are five scenarios for Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross on WWE RAW.

#5. Nikki Cross is simply a big fan of Candice LeRae on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe may have rushed to the conclusion that Nikki Cross is an utter maniac who deserves to be monitored on RAW. The former 24/7 Champion could just be a huge fan of The Poison Pixie but doesn't know how to approach her.

Cross may be scarred from all her previous partnerships falling apart and is opting to psychotically admire LeRae from a distance. Perhaps she will find the courage to say hello next week on RAW.

#4. Nikki Cross has to tell Candice LeRae a secret

WWE NXT was at its best in 2018. Aleister Black was attacked by a mystery superstar in the parking lot, and once again Nikki Cross was acting like a crazy person. However, through her wild ramblings, it became clear that she knew who attacked Aleister and he confronted Cross as she was battling Bianca Belair.

Cross whispered into Aleister's ear the identity of his attacker, which turned out to be none other than Candice LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano. Maybe Nikki knows Gargano is up to no good once again and is following LeRae around on WWE RAW because she wants to tell her about it.

#3. Nikki wants to meet Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis and Nikki Cross seem like two WWE Superstars that are destined to form a faction someday, as they seem to both enjoy creeping others out. Nikki could be reaching out, albeit in her own weird way, to Candice, Johnny, and Dexter in an effort to try and join their group.

Cross is either a lunatic roaming the halls backstage or one of the most misunderstood WWE Superstars on the roster. Dexter may be crazy enough that Nikki has finally found another superstar she can relate to.

#2. Nikki and Candice go after the Women's Tag Team Championships

Candice LeRae has enough problems on WWE RAW already, so it may be a better option for her to try and befriend Nikki Cross. LeRae has proven that she has all the toughness in the world and belongs on the main roster. However, she is much smaller than most of the other women in the division and would need a lot of luck to win a singles title.

She needs to start forming partnerships with other superstars in order to have success on RAW. Candice and Nikki could decide to team up and challenge Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team Championships. It would likely catch Damage CTRL off guard, as they haven't defended their tag titles since December 2022.

#1. Candice LeRae could file a restraining order

Candice LeRae would have every right to file a restraining order against Nikki Cross at this point. She has been following The Poison Pixie for months and eventually someone will have to put a stop to it.

LeRae may eventually decide to take legal action and file a restraining order against Nikki Cross. It could make for some wildly entertaining courtroom segments as Nikki Cross tries to explain herself.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes