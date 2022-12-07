Nikki Cross teases potential reason why she’s been stalking fellow WWE Superstar

Nikki Cross broke her silence regarding why she has been stalking Candice Larae on WWE RAW.

Cross underwent a massive character change earlier this year. She was recently in a triple-threat match as part of a #1 Contendership tournament for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship on this week's episode of the Red Brand. The match was won by Alexa Bliss, who will face Bayley to determine The EST's next challenger.

It seems that the former Women's Tag Team Champion now has "The Poison Pixie" in her sights, as Cross has been stalking Larae backstage for weeks now. The latest such incident happened last night, when during a backstage interview with LeRae, Nikki Cross could be seen hiding behind a wall.

The 33-year old has now taken to Twitter to sprinkle the storyline with a dash of Christmas cheers:

"Hope you haven’t been on Santa’s Naughty List @CandiceLeRae"

The stalking storyline suggests that Nikki Cross has majorly reverted to her older "unhinged" character, which she had in NXT and her initial main roster run. This was before she almost became a Superhero.

Missed out on Monday Night RAW? Catch up on the show's results here.

Nikki Cross opens up about certain fans disliking her A.S.H. gimmick

After years of playing a "crazy" character, Nikki Cross changed her name to Nikki A.S.H (Almost a Super Hero) and her character to a faux-superhero in June 2021. While many fans appreciated that her then stagnating main roster run got a shot in the arm, many sections of the WWE Universe would end up disliking the gimmick.

Regardless of how it was perceived, this gimmick brought Nikki the most success in her career. Winning the 2021 Money in the Bank briefcase, cashing it in to become the RAW Women's Championship, and several reigns with the 24/7 title, all came after she walked out with a cape and mask.

Discussing the reception of her comic-book-inspired character, Cross took to Twitter to say that many children had taken kindly to the gimmick and adored it:

"They might not have liked it, but I loved my MITB Win, my Raw Women’s Championship run and history making 3 time Tag Team Championships# reign (1st woman to do so) and multiple wins as 24/7 champ. I had convos with kids who adored it, dressed up like me and it warmed my heart," tweeted Cross.

Nicola Glencross @WWENikkiCross twitter.com/RobArtDownie/s… Rob Downie 🖍️ @RobArtDownie I've answered this already, but a few wrestling fans also got overly mad at me for helping Nikki Cross pitch her "almost superhero" gimmick, just because they didn't like it. 🤷‍♂️ It is twitter, to be fair, so I wasn't shocked, really. twitter.com/punished_cait/… I've answered this already, but a few wrestling fans also got overly mad at me for helping Nikki Cross pitch her "almost superhero" gimmick, just because they didn't like it. 🤷‍♂️ It is twitter, to be fair, so I wasn't shocked, really. twitter.com/punished_cait/… https://t.co/g2IateTRSd They might not have liked it, but I loved my MITB Win, my Raw Women’s Championship run and history making 3 time Tag Team Championships# reign (1st woman to do so) and multiple wins as 24/7 champ. I had convos with kids who adored it, dressed up like me and it warmed my heart They might not have liked it, but I loved my MITB Win, my Raw Women’s Championship run and history making 3 time Tag Team Championships# reign (1st woman to do so) and multiple wins as 24/7 champ. I had convos with kids who adored it, dressed up like me and it warmed my heart 😘 twitter.com/RobArtDownie/s…

Nikki Cross is one of several WWE Superstars to have had a character change under the new administration. Her change just stands out because of it being such a major shift.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes