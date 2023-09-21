"Mami is coming home" - Rhea Ripley breaks silence after blockbuster WWE announcement

WWE has confirmed that the Elimination Chamber 2024 will be held in Perth, Australia, and Rhea Ripley is proud to be coming home.

The promotion broke the news earlier today that Optus Stadium in Perth will host the event on February 24, 2024. The details for online ticket sales will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Ripley shared her reaction to the news in the official press release, where she said she was proud to represent Australia inside the squared circle. She shared her excitement over the show in her home nation and said:

"I’m beyond proud to represent Australia every single time I step inside a WWE ring, and to bring a premium live event to Perth is a dream come true. Get ready, Australia, because Mami is coming home."

Backstage reports recently suggested that Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller are among the several Australian WWE Superstars set to receive a huge push ahead of the premium live event in February.

Who could challenge Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber 2024?

WWE fans are excited to see how things unfold for Rhea Ripley over the next few months. The list of superstars who could receive a push included Indi Hartwell. Fans also gave a shout-out to Emma, who has been off television.

The Nightmare is expected to compete in a huge bout on her home turf. WWE has frequently conducted big premium live events outside of the United States of America that have accounted for record-breaking numbers. WWE Senior Vice President Chris Legentil addressed the upcoming show in Australia and said:

"Perth is the perfect location for a major WWE premium live event in Australia, following a series of record-breaking WWE events in iconic international destinations. With a week full of WWE events and experiences, we hope to leave a lasting memory for Western Australia and the entire WWE Universe."

Rhea Ripley did not appear on RAW this week after sustaining a storyline injury. She was recently spotted with her fiance and AEW star Buddy Matthews at a rugby game in Australia and is expected to return soon.

