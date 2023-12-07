Rhea Ripley has been very dominant in WWE over the last year and a half, with most of the names in the women's division not being able to measure up to her. However, many believe that a 26-year-old rising star could be the one to end the Women's World Champion's ongoing reign.

The star in question is Lash Legend, who is currently a part of NXT. She signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2020 and made her debut on the developmental brand in September 2021. Legend is currently a part of The Meta-Four faction alongside Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Jakara Jackson.

The 26-year-old has been quite impressive both inside the squared circle and on the microphone, quickly rising through the ranks in WWE. She displayed extraordinary strength on NXT this week as she delivered a bodyslam to the 330 lbs Otis.

The sequence pleasantly shocked the WWE Universe, and many praised the rising star for impressive work. Few fans backed Lash Legend to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

WWE legend believes Rhea Ripley could be "the GOAT"

Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster. The Eradicator has been undefeated for over a year and is currently the face of the RAW women's division.

Besides terrorizing both male and female stars on RAW, the Women's World Champion has also been a regular face on NXT and SmackDown. With fans firmly behind the star, Shawn Michaels believes she has the potential to go down as one of the greatest of all time.

I think that there's unlimited potential there. Let's put it this way. It is there for the taking. She is a special athlete. A look, a charisma, again the "it" factor we talk about. But I'll say this: I didn't know that she was going to, sort of, I don't know, mature and elevate herself so quickly and look so comfortable (...) To answer your question again, Yes, I'm with you, and I'm in agreement with you."

Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, defeating Charlotte Flair. The title was then replaced by the Women's World Championship, which has been in Ripley's possession since its introduction. She recently defeated Zoey Stark to keep her run going. It is more than likely that she will walk into WWE WrestleMania next year as champion.

