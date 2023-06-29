"Mami looks disappointed in Dom," "Dominik you had one job, bro" - Fans fall in love with Judgment Day all over again after shenanigans at WWE show

Fans took to Twitter and poured love for The Judgment Day members after their shenanigans at WWE live event in Liverpool.

Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest were involved in a funny moment at the Liverpool house show. Dom attempted to lift Priest but failed miserably. Then Mami showed Dom how it's done, she lifted Priest and carried him backstage.

Fans couldn't stop laughing while also showing some love for The Judgment Day members. They started commenting on the video WWE posted with a caption;

"Move over, [Dominik Mysterio]… Mami’s got this."

One fan wrote that Rhea Ripley looked disappointed in Dominik because he couldn't lift Damian Priest.

One fan wrote that Dominik only had one job, but he couldn't even do that.

One fan asked WWE to never split up Dominik and Ripley.

One fan cheekily asked for the lineup to get carried by Rhea Ripley.

Another fan made fun of Dominik and said they love watching the "kid."

One fan wrote that the video was absolutely hilarious.

One fan called Judgment Day the "best faction."

Another fan wrote that Dom must remain a heel forever cause he is too funny.

Dominik Mysterio revealed that he didn't want to turn down the opportunity to face WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2020 when he faced Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, he was not able to beat Rollins. However, he put on a great performance.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Dominik revealed how he got booked for a match against Seth Rollins. He further mentioned he didn't want to turn down the opportunity to face a top superstar like The Visionary.

"When I was offered this opportunity against Seth [Rollins at SummerSlam 2020], I knew that if I turned it down, there wasn’t gonna be another opportunity like this (…) My dad told me, he was like, ‘This is completely up to you. If you wanna do it.’ He goes, ‘I can’t make your decision for you,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ma [sic] do it.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know if this thing is going to happen again or I’m going to get the shot.’ So I was like, ‘I’m gonna take it,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, you think you’re ready?’ I was like, ‘We’ll see,'" said Dominik.

Dom will now take on Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank. It will be another high-profile match for him. Will he get the job done this time? Tune in to Money in the Back this Saturday to find out.

