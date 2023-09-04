A WWE Hall of Famer has suggested Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley as the next President of the United States.

Rhea Ripley defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez last night at WWE Payback. Rodriguez gave The Eradicator her toughest challenge yet as champion, but it still was not enough.

Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match, and Rodriguez took her eyes off the champion. Ripley connected with the Riptide to win the pinfall victory and retain the title. She also got involved in the Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback and sent Kevin Owens crashing through the barricade.

After Ripley's victory last night, Torrie Wilson took to social media to praise the champion and suggested she become president.

"Mami for President. @RheaRipley_WWE," Wilson tweeted

The Judgment Day member reacted to Wilson's post with a thinking and a devil emoji, as seen below.

Rhea Ripley mocks WWE star after Payback

Rhea Ripley poked fun at Liv Morgan following her victory last night at Payback in Pittsburgh.

Ripley and Morgan were formerly a tag team but now have become bitter enemies. The Eradicator attacked Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage on the July 17 episode of RAW before their Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, which led them to lose the match and their titles. Liv has not been returned to the ring since losing the titles in July.

Morgan sent a message to Raquel Rodriguez ahead of last night's match and said she wanted to see her tag team partner mess Ripley up at the premium live event. Following her successful title defense, the Women's World Champion responded with a picture of herself and Dominik Mysterio faking crying on the entrance ramp during Night of Champions.

The Judgment Day had a great night at Payback. Rhea Ripley retained the Women's World Championship, and Finn Balor and Damian Priest captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title. It will be interesting to see if the faction's issues are now behind them after Balor and Priest became champions.

