"Mami’s boy" - Dominik Mysterio shares an interesting photo with Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Dominik Mysterio took to social media to share a photo featuring himself and Rhea Ripley heading into Money in the Bank. Alongside the post, he also sent a two-word message.

Mysterio will be in action in the main event of Money in the Bank against Cody Rhodes. The two men are set for a huge singles match. In the lead-up to the premium live event, various WWE Superstars were involved in multiple live events that occurred all across the UK.

Judgment Day members also made their presence felt during these live shows. Taking to Twitter, Dominik sent a two-word to his 'Mami', declaring himself as "Mami's Boy".

"Mami’s boy…" wrote Dominik.

Check out Dominik's tweet and photo with Ripley:

It was during WWE's last show in the UK, Clash at the Castle, when Dominik finally turned heel and ultimately aligned himself with The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley also sent a message to her "Dirty Dom" Dominik Mysterio ahead of Money in the Bank

Ahead of the Money in the Bank premium live event, Rhea Ripley also sent a message to her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik, Ripley, and the rest of The Judgment Day have caused havoc ever since arriving in the UK and fans could expect the same at the Money in the Bank show itself.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator sent a short message to Dom Dom, referring to him as "Dirty Dom". She also shared a new set of photos from a recent live event in the UK. Ripley wrote:

"Mami and her Dirty Dom."

Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion but she isn't scheduled for a title defense at the Money in the Bank premium live event. Instead, expect her to be in Mysterio's corner for his match against Cody Rhodes.

It's almost guaranteed that Mami will try her best to interfere in Mysterio's match against Rhodes.

