"Mami's got you"- Rhea Ripley responds to WWE star after the latter sends her a six-word message

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently reacted to backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly's post.

Kelly uploaded a few photos of herself alongside Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. The former playfully referred to Ripley as 'Mami'

She wrote:

"mother's day came early this year"

Responding to Cathy Kelly, The Eradicator mentioned that she has her back.

"Mami's got you," Ripley wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's response below:

Rhea recently competed at the Elimination Chamber premium live event alongside Finn Balor against Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match. Despite Dominik Mysterio's distractions and interruptions, The Rated-R Superstar and his wife, The Glamazon managed to come out on top.

EC3 reveals that he watches wrestling currently for Rhea Ripley

EC3 recently took a trip down memory lane to reveal how WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was in awe of him.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned that if he was ever asked to get with any of the female wrestlers, he would choose The Eradicator.

"I have a personal relationship with a few, been totally friend-zoned, on purpose, by the vast majority. Currently? I have to watch wrestling, which is not going to happen. I'll take a wild ride with Rhea Ripley. How about that?

He went on to reveal that Ripley had left her jacket at his place after a get-together.

"Here's a funny Rhea [Ripley] story. She was new to NXT. As you may have heard in previous podcasts and dirt sheet innuendo, EC3 had a little bit of a party spot in Orlando. So I was having one of my get-togethers, treating everyone fine, because that's what a top guy does. He's coming here to take over.

We were having a party, and Rhea comes up - sweet young girl, and she was talking about 'I used to watch NXT when you were Derrick Bateman and I thought it was so funny!'. Hated my life then, but that's cool. You're so young and I was in the tail end of my death and you know, whatever, that's cool. But sweetheart, totally nice gal. She left her jacket at my place."

He spoke about how he had surprised Ripley by giving her a tiny Derrick Bateman trading card.

"I brought her jacket back to the Performance Center, but the inside the pocket, I put a dumb little Derrick Bateman trading card. Weeks later she pulled it out and was like 'I can't believe it', and I was like 'yeah, I'm such a flirt'."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Ripley going forward.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes