Man responsible for Roman Reigns' incredible WWE match revealed - Reports

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE at the moment. He barely wrestles, but when he does, it is always a huge deal. The Tribal Chief recently faced Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber in one of the most anticipated matches in modern history, and the producer behind the bout has been revealed.

Fightful Select reported that reputed producer Michael Hayes produced the match. Hayes has been responsible for numerous segments involving The Bloodline in the past.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Roman Reigns effectively silenced that crowd last night and honestly that’s a bigger achievement than getting booed out of the arena. My man stole their hopes and dreams Roman Reigns effectively silenced that crowd last night and honestly that’s a bigger achievement than getting booed out of the arena. My man stole their hopes and dreams 😭😭 https://t.co/fBMWYSgpva

The Head of the Table defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Montreal against Sami Zayn. Jimmy and Jey Uso made their presence felt, and Roman Reigns capitalized on the chaos to deliver a spear for the win.

Kevin Owens showed up after the match to help Sami Zayn deliver a Helluva Kick to Roman Reigns. Zayn stood tall to close out the show in front of his admiring fans. While many are upset that the former NXT Champion did not win, it was undoubtedly a memorable match. Whether their feud continues or Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn turn their attention towards The Usos remains to be seen.

WWE legend wants to manage Roman Reigns' recent opponent

Teddy Long is one of the most beloved General Managers in WWE history. The former referee recently spoke about Sami Zayn.

The former SmackDown authority figure praised the former Honorary Uce in his interview with Riju Dasgupta on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, stating that he would like to manage him.

"Because see a lot of people will say, 'Well now you want to get with Sami Zayn because he's on top now and everybody's cheering him. So you want to ride Sami Zayn's back.' But nah, that ain't it. The only reason I'd want to be with Sami Zayn is because I have a lot of knowledge and I want to pass on that knowledge to Sami Zayn. Something that's going to help him get over. He knows how to do that. He's certainly over. There ain't a lot I can do for Sami, I think he's doing it for himself, but Sami Zayn is my pick." [1:00 - 1:29]

Sami Zayn was never the favorite to beat Roman Reigns, and that proved to be true in Montreal. The former Shield member will now take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes